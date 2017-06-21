Spotify Introduces Group Playlists for Messenger — A Seamless New Way to Build Playlists with Friends

Spotify is excited to introduce Group Playlists for Messenger, a new experience for creating playlists with friends on a messaging app they already know and love.

With Group Playlists for Messenger, users can create new Spotify playlists with friends and immediately begin collaborating to build out their perfect mix. Ideal for parties, road trips, or simply collecting new favorites, Group Playlists provide a seamless way for users to collaborate and share music more easily than ever before.

Users can now create a Group Playlist, share it with their friends, and add songs to it directly within the Messenger app using the Spotify Chat Extension. Once a friend has created a Group Playlist, others in the conversation can add more songs directly through the Spotify Chat Extension, available by tapping the blue “+” icon next to the composer — even if they’re not on Spotify.

Playlisting is more fun with friends — and starting today the process is getting even more social.

Ready to kick off the playlist party? Get started at http://m.me/Spotify.